US speculations about guarantees for Kiev mean juggling with words — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Speculations about the beginning of negotiations on Washington's security guarantees to Kiev are "juggling with words," meant to preserve Ukraine as an anti-Russian stronghold, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told a news briefing.

"This is nothing but juggling with words, the purpose of which is to produce bombastic, pseudo-academic definitions. The essence remains the same: Ukraine is being used as an instrument of anti-Russian hybrid warfare, which was unleashed by the West. Second, the aim is to preserve Ukrainian territory as a stronghold in the direct sense of the term," Zakharova said.

She stressed that Ukraine's accession to NATO or a decision to establish any security guarantees would lead to uncontrollable consequences.

"Anything that can be equated with membership of this organization will significantly complicate the situation around the Ukrainian crisis and lead to uncontrollable consequences for security in Europe and around the world," she pointed out.

"It is important to remember that for the US Ukraine is primarily a tool for achieving geopolitical aims. Sooner or later Washington will have to reconcile itself with the new geopolitical realities and say goodbye to its hegemonistic ambitions," Zakharova added.

Earlier, the US administration confirmed that the United States and Ukraine would start negotiations this week on Washington's security guarantees to Kiev. The talks would be held in a virtual mode.