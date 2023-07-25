Putin to visit China in October — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China is scheduled for October when China will host the One Belt One Road forum, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

"We have received an invitation and plan to go to China," he said, adding that the visit will take place in October, when the One Belt One Road forum is held.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that one of the topics on the visit’s agenda would be bilateral trade and economic cooperation. Apart from that, Moscow and Beijing will exchange views on the current international situation.

Since 2000, Putin has visited China 17 times, with the latest visit being paid on February 4, 2022, to the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has visited Russia eight times since 2013, when he took office.

In all, the two leaders have met at least 30 times.