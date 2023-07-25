Putin preparing for Russia-Africa summit — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already begun active preparations for the Russia-Africa summit due to be held in St. Petersburg later this week, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"I will not elaborate now on the public events on the president’s schedule. They will be clarified during the day. Anyway, the president continues to have working meetings. And, naturally, he is actively preparing for the Russia-Africa summit, some elements of which will already begin tomorrow," he said.

The second Russia-Africa summit and an accompanying economic forum are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 27 through 28. The first such summit was held in Sochi from October 22-24, 2019 under the motto "For Peace, Security, and Development.".