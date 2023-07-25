Washington’s latest anti-Russian sanctions weak, counterproductive, says US investor

NEW YORK, July 25. /TASS/. The latest set of anti-Russian sanctions rolled out by US authorities last week is one of the weakest of such restrictions in terms of its concrete impact, Kyle Shostak, CEO of US-based Navigator Principal Investors, told TASS.

"The new round of US sanctions appears to be one of the weakest and counterproductive from the standpoint of having any prospects of achieving the goals stated by its initiators and the concrete effect they will have," the investment executive said.

The latest restrictions will lead to complications in the day-to-day operations of those Russian companies hit by sanctions, but the Russian banking system "is already fully adapted at the moment and does not depend on the international financial market at all," Shostak noted. "Under conditions of a positive balance of current trading operations, Russian banks, and Russia itself as a sovereign creditor, are acting as creditors for [Russia’s] domestic production needs as well as for servicing exports to Middle Eastern and Asian countries, shifting more and more to executing transactions in the currencies of friendly countries, including taking new risks pertaining to foreign buyers and manufacturers, mainly of Asian origin," he noted.

Restrictions against subsidiaries of Russian state nuclear power corporation Rosatom have had a "fairly indirect" impact on its domestic Russian business, felt mainly in limited access to complex technologies, the expert said. However, companies exposed to sanctions "will have to exclude dollars and euro from payments for construction services and provision of services overseas, shifting to the national currencies of customer countries and establishing channels for converting such currencies into rubles," Shostak said.

"Further intensification of the sanctions policy [by the US against Russia] appears to entail toughening of the secondary sanctions regime that targets those countries that are close neighbors of Russia," he concluded.