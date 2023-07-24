One civilian killed, another wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Kherson's left bank

GENICHESK, July 24. /TASS/. One civilian was killed and another received shrapnel wounds when the Ukrainian forces shelled a village on the left bank of the Dnieper River, the regional emergency services told reporters on Monday.

"As a result of the Ukrainian shelling of the village of Levye Sagi, one civilian was killed and another received moderate shrapnel wounds," the source said.

The emergency services said that on Sunday, the Ukrainian forces fired 22 shells from barrel artillery at Alyoshki, nine each at Kazachiy Lagery and Korsunka, eight at Peschanovka, seven at Kardashinka and six at Left Sagi.

"During the night, the Kiev regime continued to shell civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Alyoshki, Vasilyevka, Dnepryany and Krynki, firing a total of 32 shells from barrel artillery. Civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure are specified," he added.