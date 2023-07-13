Russian, Indian foreign ministers discuss ties, interaction in SCO, BRICS

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed bilateral relations and interaction within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) on Thursday.

The two top diplomats met on the sidelines of ministerial events within the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta.

"During the conversation, the sides discussed a number of pertinent issues of bilateral ties and cooperation in various areas. They exchanged opinions on the key issues of the regional and international agenda, including interaction at SCO and BRICS venues," a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier on Twitter, the Indian top diplomat said that he had discussed bilateral economic issues and the situation in Ukraine with his Russian colleague during the Jakarta meeting.

On Wednesday, Lavrov arrived in Jakarta to participate in ASEAN events. His visit to Indonesia will run until July 14. On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that on July 13, the Russian foreign minister would participate in the meetings of top diplomats in the Russia-ASEAN format and on July 14, he would attend the foreign ministers’ meetings of the East Asia Summit (EAS) and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on security.