Russian intel chief says conditions not yet 'ripe' for talks on Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin has told TASS that conditions for negotiations on Ukraine are yet to take shape.

"The fact that the talks will become possible sooner or later is natural because any conflict, including an armed one, ends with negotiations but the conditions for them still need to ripen," the Russian intel chief said replying to a question on the matter.

Earlier, Naryshkin confirmed to TASS that a phone conversation with US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns took place in late June during which the two "thought about and discussed what to do about Ukraine."