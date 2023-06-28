Putin says he was certain in people’s support of authorities’ actions on June 24

DERBENT, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he was certain of support of the people of Dagestan and of the entire country for the government’s actions during the June 24 mutiny.

During the meeting with the president, Head of the Republic of Dagestan Sergey Melikov underscored that "there is not a single person in Dagestan who did not support the decisions made by the leadership of the Russian Federation that were made on June 24 this year."

"I had no doubts what the reaction in Dagestan and the entire country would be," Putin replied.