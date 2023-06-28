Russia’s battlegroup disrupts three Ukrainian attempts at rotation near Kupyansk

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The artillery of Russia’s Battlegroup West disrupted three Ukrainian attempts at rotation near Kislovka, Novosyolovskoye and Olshany in the past 24 hours, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told TASS.

"The group’s artillery disrupted three Ukrainian attempts at rotation near the localities of Kislovka, Olshany and Novosyolovskoye. The enemy lost more than a platoon and a pickup truck," Zybinsky said.

According to him, Russian helicopter and aircraft crews conducted 11 air strikes against the manpower, weaponry, military and special equipment of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade as well as against Ukraine’s territorial defense units.

"In the course of combat operations in the Kupyansk area, the crew of a Su-34 fighter-bomber of the Battlegroup West carried out a missile strike on a temporary deployment point being used by units of the 103rd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade near the locality of Kovsharovka," Zybinsky added.

Also, the battlegroup’s artillery eliminated a foreign-made self-propelled artillery unit during counter-battery fighting. "The Akatsiya artillery system crew wiped out the enemy’s mortar crew near Berestovoye," he added.