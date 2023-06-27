Venezuelan top diplomat conveys Maduro’s message of support for Putin

CARACAS, June 27. /TASS/. President Nicolas Maduro supports Russian President Vladimir Putin. Venezuela’s top diplomat wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

"In a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, I conveyed Nicolas Maduro's message of support for Russian President Vladimir Putin," Yvan Gil tweeted.

He said they had discussed in the phone call the agenda of bilateral relations, as well as challenges and actions that the new global geopolitics requires from the two countries.

On June 25, Maduro supported Putin and congratulated him on defeating the mutiny attempted by Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner PMC, as well as the attempt to unleash a civil war.

On the evening of June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Wagner PMC, alleged on his Telegram channel that Wagner units had been attacked, accusing Russia’s top brass of complicity in the situation. The Defense Ministry in turn termed the information as fake.

Wagner units, supported by Prigozhin, headed for Rostov-on-Don and then turned toward Moscow. The FSB opened a criminal case concerning a call for armed insurrection. President Putin called Wagner’s actions a betrayal in a televised address.

Later, by agreement with Putin, Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin, following which the Wagner fighters stood down and retreated to their base camp. The Kremlin later clarified that criminal charges would be dropped against Prigozhin, who would "leave for Belarus."

The Kremlin specified later that the authorities would not prosecute those Wagner group members who took part in the mutiny, "in light of their achievements at the frontline." The criminal case over the armed mutiny has been closed, the FSB said.