Kiev’s tactics more and more reminiscent of IS methods — diplomat on Kakhovka dam

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The Kiev government’s latest actions, including the attack on the Kakhovka dam, are becoming more and more reminiscent of the tactics employed by the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia), the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, wrote on her Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Latest events demonstrate that Kiev’s tactics is becoming more and more reminiscent of the Islamic State’s methods, be it attacks on civilian infrastructure, hostage taking or prohibited methods of warfare," she said.

She described the explosion at the Kakhovka dam as "the Kiev regime’s premeditated sabotage act," adding that the flooding will entail "disastrous consequences for tens of thousands of the region’s inhabitants," while its "environmental damage is yet to be assessed."

She added that the West made the conclusion about Russia’s alleged involvement in the attack on the Kakhovka dam just a few hours after the incident.

Ukrainian forces shelled the Kakhovka HPP in the early morning hours on Tuesday, presumably using missiles fired from an Olkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). The gate valves of the plant’s dam collapsed as a result of the shelling, causing water to pour out uncontrollably.

As of now, the water level in Novaya Kakhovka has risen to above 12 meters. Fourteen settlements have been flooded and up to 80 are at risk of being inundated. People are being evacuated from neighboring settlements. However, according to local authorities, large-scale evacuations are not necessary. Farmlands along the Dnieper have been washed away. There is a risk of the drying out of the North Crimean Canal, which feeds water to Crimea.