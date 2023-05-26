Ukrainian conflict may continue for decades — Medvedev

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine may continue for decades if the very essence of its neo-Nazi government is not eliminated, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, told reporters during a visit to Vietnam.

"This conflict is for a long time, for decades, maybe. It is a new reality, new living conditions," he said.

He is convinced that if the incumbent Kiev regime remains in power, "there will be, say, three years of truce, two years of conflict and then everything will go over again." "The very essence of the neo-Nazi rule in Kiev needs to be eliminated," he added.