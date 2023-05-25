Russian air defenses intercept eight US-made HIMARS rockets in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted eight rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and shot down 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities intercepted eight rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlements of Tokarevka in the Kharkov Region, Chervonaya Dibrova, Kremennaya, Zhitlovka, Zatishnoye and Novokrasnyanka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Svetlodarskoye, Yevgenovka and Zelyony Gai in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chubarevka in the Zaporozhye Region and Kairy in the Kherson Region, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 190 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 190 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles and a howitzer in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Masyutovka, Timkovka and Kotlyarovka in the Kharkov Region and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses in that area in the past 24 hours amounted to 190 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer," the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize four Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

Russian forces neutralized four Ukrainian subversive groups in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Novomlynsk and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, Ivanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Rozovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the activity of four Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 65 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian combat aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 65 enemy troops and an artillery gun over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, operational/tactical and army aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems from the battlegroup Center inflicted damage on the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Raigorodka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

As many as 65 Ukrainian personnel, three pickup trucks, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and also D-20 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed in that direction in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 270 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk advance

Russian forces destroyed about 270 Ukrainian troops in their advance in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, as many as 270 Ukrainian troops, three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of air strikes, artillery fire and active operations by units of the southern battlegroup," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also obliterated two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 80th air assault and 110th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Stupochka and Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate 110 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces eliminated roughly 110 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas and neutralized an enemy subversive group in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems from Russia’s battlegroup East inflicted damage on the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Novomikhailovka and Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Malaya Tokmachka and Nesteryanka in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman specified.

"In the area of the settlement of Vladimirovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted. The enemy’s losses in those directions in the past 24 hours amounted to 110 Ukrainian personnel, four motor vehicles and two D-30 howitzers," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 25 Ukrainian troops, artillery system in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed 25 Ukrainian troops and a motorized artillery system in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 25 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces strike 95 Ukrainian artillery units in past day

Russian forces struck 95 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 95 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 102 areas," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 429 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 235 helicopters, 4,321 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 anti-aircraft missile systems, 9,298 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,100 multiple rocket launchers, 4,901 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,447 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.