Belarusian foreign minister arrives in Moscow — embassy

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik arrived in Moscow on Monday and met with Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Dmitry Krutoy, the Belarusian Embassy to Russia reported.

"The head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry arrived in Moscow by plane. The first thing he did was visit the Belarusian territory in the heart of Moscow - the embassy. Sergey Aleinik briefly discussed tomorrow's negotiations with the ambassador and the embassy's advisers," the diplomatic mission blogged on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Aleinik would pay an official visit to Moscow from May 15 to 17 at the invitation of Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. It said the parties would discuss integration processes in the Union State, cooperation in the CIS, and working together to implement the programs of Russia's presidency in the Eurasian Economic Union and Belarus’s presidency in the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The Russian Foreign Ministry specified that the parties plan to exchange views on further steps to enhance coordination within the United Nations and other international platforms, as well as in Asia, Africa and Latin America. In addition, the ministers will also share notes on international and European security issues, including on the biological, nuclear and information trajectories.