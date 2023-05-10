Russia is ready to help Republika Srpska defend its sovereignty — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russia will continue to support Republika Srpska as a part of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to him, Russia knows "how difficult it is for the Serbs" and how much pressure is being put on the republic by the West, both inside and outside Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"We absolutely support the rights of our Serbian friends, and we highly appreciate the convincing position of our Serbian friends, who really consistently advocate the maintenance of good relations between Russia and Banja Luka. And we assume that these relations will be developed, continued and strengthened in all areas," the Kremlin spokesman told the ATV channel (based in Republika Srpska, an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina).

"Of course, we are ready to support Republika Srpska as much as possible, first of all economically, so that it has the strength to continue to consistently implement its line within the existing state," Peskov said.