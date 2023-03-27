Iran ready to take part in another three-plus-three meeting, says ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Tehran supports the three-plus-three platform for the South Caucasus and is ready to take part in its second meeting, which is being organized by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told TASS on Monday.

"Iran has always supported this mechanism," he said, when asked if Tehran planned to participate in the meeting once it eventually took place.

Russia’s top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, said earlier that the country’s Foreign Ministry was working on convening the second three-plus-three meeting.

The six-party platform for cooperation on resolving the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh and unblocking economic and transport links in the South Caucasus was initiated by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. Russia and Iran welcomed the idea, while Georgia said that it had no plans to join the initiative, but proposed trilateral talks to Azerbaijan and Armenia. On December 10, 2021, Moscow hosted the first meeting of the regional consultative platform, which involved deputy foreign ministers.