Chances for ceasefire in Ukraine exist, despite US pulling strings for Kiev — senator

BUDAPEST, March 22. /TASS/. The possibility for a ceasefire in Ukraine exists, but the biggest problem is that Kiev does not make decisions independently, but under Washington’s orders, head of the Russian Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin told the Hungarian Demokrata weekly on Wednesday.

When responding to a question about whether there was a chance of a ceasefire this year and with whom it should be negotiated, he said: "Chances for a ceasefire always exist. The problem is that Ukraine does not belong to itself. And Europe, perhaps, as well. Washington is looming over them. You can draw your own conclusions."

When talking about the Ukrainian conflict and the confrontation with the West, the senator pointed out that for Russia "it is a large-scale existential battle, a struggle for the survival of the Motherland and the people." "Our adversaries should be able to draw the right conclusions from this," Karasin, who from 2005-2019 held the post of State Secretary - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, added.

At the same time, he pointed out that Russia was doing everything possible to avert World War III. "We are very alarmed by speculations on these topics, which are now spreading in the West," the official noted.