Russia, US don’t have dialogue on arms control due to Washington’s position — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. There are currently no arms control talks involving Russia and the United States due to Washington's position, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"There are simply no negotiations in the literal sense of the word. And they are absent due to the fact that the US has such a destructive position, the position of denying the need for dialogue with Russia, in particular on strategic stability," he said.

When asked if Russia believes it is essential to include China in arms control talks, Ryabkov responded saying, "Where do you see these talks?". He mentioned the current format of the "nuclear five", where experts met not long ago. "They [experts] talked about lowering nuclear risks. There are well-defined formats for discussing doctrinal elements of nuclear weapons. This is significant, valuable, and beneficial, and the People's Republic of China is fully involved in it. Some time ago, China came forward as a coordinator of this effort in this format," he added.