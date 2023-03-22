US legislators hardly realize danger of cluster munitions deliveries to Kiev — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The American legislators who urged US President Joe Biden to start the deliveries of cluster munitions to Ukraine hardly realize the consequences of such moves, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"They [the US Congress members], apparently, hardly realize the consequences for the security of the US-led North Atlantic bloc and for the prospect of at least relative normalization of the relations with Washington," the senior Russian diplomat said, commenting on the situation with the call by the US legislators to help Ukraine with cluster munitions.

Russia insistently urges the American side to avoid the path of escalation, Ryabkov stressed.

"The United States demonstrates its intention to move along the pathway of confrontation actually every day and this is not an exaggeration," the high-ranking Russian diplomat said.

As the DPA news agency reported in late February, citing representatives of NATO countries, Ukraine turned to the United States in 2022 for the first time with a request to deliver banned cluster bombs and phosphorous munitions.