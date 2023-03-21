Russia protests Canadian foreign minister’s hostile remarks

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned Canada’s charge d'affaires in Russia Brian Ebel to express strong protest in connection with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly’s remark about "regime change" in Russia.

"On March 20, Canada’s Charge d'affaires in Russia, Brian Ebel, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. A strong protest was expressed to him over Foreign Minister Melanie Joly’s statement during a press conference on March 10 this year about Ottawa’s intention to push for a ‘regime change’ in Russia by all available means - ‘economically, politically and diplomatically’," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Canadian diplomat was told such statements were inadmissible and "run counter to the obligations Canada assumed as a party to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, as well as the generally recognized principles and norms of international law."

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Russia reserved the right to take appropriate countermeasures "depending on the further steps of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ruling regime in the context of his declared policy of confrontation with Russia."

"It was especially noted that the latest Russophobic attack, which has not yet been disavowed by the Canadian side, will have the most serious consequences for bilateral relations," the news release reads.