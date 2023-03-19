Russia open for political and diplomatic settlement of Ukrainian crisis — Putin

MOSCOW/BEIJING, March 19. /TASS/. The situation in Ukraine can be settled politically and diplomatically, Moscow is ready for that but the future of this process will depend on the readiness of others for a serious dialogue taking into account current geopolitical realities, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in his article for China’s The People’s Daily.

The article was posted on the Kremlin website on Sunday.

"Russia is open to the political and diplomatic resolution of the Ukraine crisis. It was not Russia who broke off the peace talks back in April 2022. The future of the peace process depends solely on the will to engage in a meaningful discussion taking into account current geopolitical realities," the president noted. "Unfortunately, the ultimatum nature of requirements placed on Russia shows that their authors are detached from these realities and lack interest in finding a solution to the situation.".