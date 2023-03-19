US biolabs in Africa pose threats to continent – Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The United States and its partners are establishing biological laboratories in Africa, which pose threats to the countries of the continent, Oleg Ozerov, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large, said on Sunday.

"Finally, [Africa] is facing issues of biological threats. You know that the United States and its partners are establishing laboratories across the globe, including on the African continent and the government of these countries are not let to these laboratories," he told a roundtable meeting on security within the framework of the second Russia-Africa international parliamentary conference.