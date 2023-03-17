Pacific Fleet marines continue to push ahead near Ugledar — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Marines of the Pacific Fleet and motorized infantry units continue advancing near Ugledar, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Forward teams of assault units of marines from the Pacific Fleet and motorized infantry, supported by assault aircraft, continue to advance near Ugledar," the ministry said on Telegram.

The deputy commander of a motorized unit, who goes by the call sign Leshy, described how assault units seize control of Ukrainian positions.

"There are several more enemy strongholds ahead. Once they are captured, there will be decisive battles for the complete liberation of Ugledar," the Defense Ministry said.

A video posted by the ministry shows how Su-25 assault aircraft inflict air strikes, and then units of marines and motorized infantry launch an offensive.