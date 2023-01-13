Russian envoy describes West-initiated UNSC sessions on Ukraine as ‘hypocrisy fair’

UNITED NATIONS, January 14. /TASS/. UN Security Council sessions on Ukraine, called by Western nations, are a ‘hypocrisy fair,’ Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has said.

"There is a novel titled ‘Vanity Fair’ by British author Willian Makepeace Thackeray, who is widely known in Russia. And there are meetings on the issue of Ukraine that are called by our Western colleagues, which increasingly remind us of a ‘Hypocrisy Fair,’" the Russian diplomat told the UN Security Council’s session on Ukraine on Friday.

In his words, "the hypocrisy of collective West and the Kiev regime assumes bizarre forms."

"For example, our Ukrainian neighbors, who until recently threatened us with terrible punishments and were almost going to start an offensive on Moscow, now are trying on the peacekeeper’s boots," Nebenzya added.