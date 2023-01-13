Russia’s special operation will be over when its goals are achieved – envoy to UN

UNITED NAITONS, January 14. /TASS/. The special military operation in Ukraine will be over only when its goals are achieved through negotiations or by military means, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council’s session on Ukraine.

"Opportunity to conclude the SMO will only present itself once Ukraine stops posing a threat to Russia and discriminating Russian-speaking Ukrainians. If this result can be achieved through negotiations, we stand ready for this scenario. If not - then our tasks will be achieved by military means," he said on Friday. "So far neither the Kiev regime nor its Western sponsors have drawn the right conclusions from the Ukrainian disaster."

The Russian diplomat went on to say that "everything could have ended differently for Ukraine, had Kiev implemented the UNSC resolution-endorsed Minsk Agreements."

"However, this was never a plan either for [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky, his predecessors, or (as we know from the revelations of Chancellor Merkel and President Hollande) for France and Germany as the guarantors of Minsk," Nebenzya added. "Besides, we learned that the Minsk process only served as a smokescreen behind which they secretly armed Ukraine in order to set it against Russia.".