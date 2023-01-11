Soledar now under control opens way to liberating entire DPR, its leader says

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Taking Soledar under control gives an opportunity to advance toward Slavyansk and Kramatorsk and paves the way for liberating the entire Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), acting DPR leader Denis Pushilin told the Soloviev Live television program on Wednesday.

"The liberation of Soledar has multiplied the potential to liberate Artyomovsk and Seversk," he said. "First, this would deal another blow to the symbols of [invincibility] that have been whipped up by Ukrainian propaganda. Second, this provides a welcome bridgehead to advance toward Slavyansk and Kramatorsk. In fact, this paves the way for a turning point in liberating the entire DPR," he specified.