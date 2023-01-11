DPR head says Maryinka is practically under Russian control

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday that Maryinka was close to falling under Russian control.

"We see how difficult the situation in Maryinka is. The settlement is practically under our control already, but the enemy has managed to gain a foothold in the residential sector on the outskirts. This affects the timing of the liberation of the settlement," Pushilin said during a Soloviev Live TV broadcast.

Pushilin earlier explained that the Ukrainian armed forces had been building a strong defense of Maryinka for eight years, having equipped numerous firing points and trenches both along and under houses. He also noted that taking control of this settlement would open the road to Krasnogorovka, from where Ukrainian troops were shelling Donetsk. In its turn, the DPR People's Militia explained that the liberation of Maryinka would take Aleksandrovka, Donetsk’s Petrovsky district and the Tekstilshchyk neighborhood out of the Ukrainian shelling range.