Fatalities reported after heavy shelling of Svatovo, Kremennaya, Rubezhnoye — LPR official

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have been actively shelling the settlements of Svatovo, Kremennaya and Rubezhnoye in recent days, with fatalities and injuries reported, Vitaly Kiselyov, assistant to the interior minister of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), said on Tuesday.

"Intensive artillery shelling of Svatovo, Kremennaya and Rubezhnoye continues where, unfortunately, there were also civilian casualties. A 14-year-old teenager was wounded. Everyone was provided with medical care," he told Channel One TV.

Kiselyov also noted that the intensity of the shelling of these settlements has increased given that the main focus is now on the Artyomovsk (Ukrainian name Bakhmut) - Soledar direction.