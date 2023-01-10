Security chief says world is tired of Western policies of threats and force

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Western countries remain in the minority because the world is tired of their policy of threats and force, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said.

In an interview with aif.ru, he stressed that "humanity's potential is far from exhausted," although cross-border corporations imposed neoliberal values that contradicted human nature.

"There are structures that are designed to influence this situation in a positive way. These are the UN and the UN Security Council," Patrushev noted. In his view, "such associations as the SCO, BRICS, ASEAN and others are becoming increasingly popular."

"However, the West is not interested in the effectiveness of their work. Anglo-Saxons are obsessively trying to push the world community into believing that these institutions have had their day, and that they should live by their invented rules," the security chief said. He stated that those who disagreed with the hegemony of the West "are labeled as 'rogue countries', 'terrorist countries' or states that pose a threat to national security."

"At the same time, Western countries do not notice that they gradually remain in the minority, because the world has already grown tired of the strategy of force and threats they use," Patrushev stressed.