Russian troops detail torture while in Ukrainian captivity — Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has uncovered new facts of torture of Russian servicemen freed from Ukrainian captivity, the committee’s press service told reporters on Monday.

The agency reiterated that thanks to measures taken by the Russian Defense Ministry, a prisoner swap was held, resulting in Russian troops returning home. "They revealed numerous facts of harassment by Ukrainian nationalists. For instance, one of them said that during questioning he was repeatedly beaten with hands and feet. As a result, his upper front teeth have been completely knocked out. The serviceman did not see who was beating him because he had a trash bag over his head," the Investigative Committee reported.

Another serviceman said that in captivity he had his eyes taped and was questioned for 10 days without food or sleep, had his knees, fingers and head beaten with a rubber truncheon and was tortured with electric shock. "Additionally, members of the Azov nationalist battalion (outlawed in Russia - TASS) who questioned him threatened that they would kill him either by stabbing or shooting," the agency added.

Russia’s Investigative Committee recorded their testimonies, which "prove that the representatives of Ukraine are in gross violation of the Geneva Convention on the treatment of prisoners of war which forbid rough treatment, torture and harassment." "The staff of the Investigative Committee will provide a legal assessment for each case like this," the agency noted.