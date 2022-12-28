Hundreds of US service members stationed in Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. There are hundreds of US service members in Ukraine, while the US military attache’s office provides Kiev with direct consultative services, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Great Game program on Channel One on Wednesday.

"Dozens, or maybe even hundreds of US service members remain in Ukraine, as they were there even before the coup," the minister said. "CIA officers occupied at least one floor in Ukraine’s Security Service."

According to Lavrov, there is now also a sizable office of the US military attache in Kiev.

"Not only are military specialists clearly involved in making visits to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, but, of course, in one way or another they offer direct consultative services, or maybe, even more than consultative services," the Russian foreign minister said.

"There is also a group of specialists there [in Ukraine] who, as the Pentagon explained to Congress, have been monitoring all these months how the US weapons are being used," Lavrov went on to say. "That is why when Congress tried to call for a special mechanism, the Pentagon said, ‘No, we are already supervising everything there’.".