New prisoner exchanges with US possible, Putin says

BISHKEK, December 9. /TASS/. More prisoner exchanges between Russia and the United States are possible, as it is only a matter of negotiation and the ability to compromise, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Are other exchanges possible? Everything is possible. It is a result of talks and the ability to compromise. In this case, such compromises have been found. We don’t refuse from continuing this work in the future," he said.

According to the Russian president, the talks on prisoner exchange create a "certain atmosphere," but no other aspects of bilateral relations were tackled at them.

"Let us be straight, it is a specific question whether it (exchanges - TASS) can be seen as a prelude to dialogue with the United States on other matters. We did not set a task to proceed from these talks to any others, but, of course, they create a certain atmosphere, that’s true. But no other topics are discussed at these talks," he noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported on December 8 that Viktor Bout, a Russian citizen, who was serving out a prison sentence in the United States on arms trafficking charges, was returning to Russia as a result of a deal with the US to swap him for American basketball player Brittney Griner, who was apprehended in Russia for drug smuggling in February 2022. The exchange took place at Abu Dhabi’s airport.