Putin highlights successful cooperation between China, Russia despite global turbulence

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the 73rd anniversary of the People's Republic of China, according to a telegram published on the Kremlin website on Saturday.

"The relations between Russia and China have been dynamically developing in the spirit of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. Despite the turbulent situation globally, we have been successfully cooperating in various fields and joining efforts to build a more democratic and just world order, while combatting modern threats and challenges," Putin’s telegram reads.

"I’d like to reiterate the readiness to continue our dialogue and close cooperation for the benefit of the friendly peoples of Russia and China," the Russian president added. He also wished his Chinese counterpart good health, every success and good luck with the upcoming 20th Congress of China’s Communist Party.