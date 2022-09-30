Restrictions on West-run NGOs crucial to resisting color revolutions — Security Council

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. To effectively resist the export of color revolutions the activity of the West-controlled non-governmental organizations, media, and Internet resources should be limited, the Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev, said at a meeting of the heads of CIS security agencies and intelligence services on Friday.

"To effectively fight against the export of color revolutions, we believe, in particular, that it is necessary to develop a regulatory legal framework at the national level for enhancing control and limiting the activities of the West-controlled NGOs, media and Internet resources," Patrushev said. "Russia has such experience, and we are ready to share it."

The Russian Security Council’s secretary believes that "the US's ability to maintain its hegemony in the political, military, economic, and ideological spheres is becoming increasingly limited."

"In a situation like this, the American authorities proceed from the premise that any action to strengthen their own influence should proceed without tapping large resources and yield both political and economic dividends," he noted.

According to Patrushev, the United States uses the same approach "to organizing color revolutions to overthrow undesirable regimes."

"Washington-controlled non-governmental organizations, the media and opposition leaders continue to spearhead this campaign. The United States has been trying hard to escalate interfaith and ethnic conflicts, incite ethnic hatred and separatist sentiment, form pro-American lobbies, train new generations of managers according to Western standards, and finance the non-systemic opposition," Patrushev said.

"This should be remembered by all states that today obediently follow Washington’s instructions, but tomorrow may be under attack themselves," he warned.