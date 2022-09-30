UN chief forgot about peoples’ right for self-determination — Russian mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS, September 30. /TASS/. In his statement about non-recognition of referendums in the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) and the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres forgot about the peoples’ right for self-determination, the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations said.

"He recalled the principle of non-use of force in international relations. At the same time he decided to ignore another principle enshrined in the same document, namely, ‘of equal rights and self-determination of peoples.’ The latter directly specifies that ‘the establishment of a sovereign and independent State, the free association or integration with an independent State or the emergence into any other political status freely determined by a people constitute modes of implementing the right of self-determination by that people,’" Russian diplomats said in a statement on Thursday.

"Decision by the peoples of DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions taken at referenda represent their free will fully in accordance with 1970 Declaration," the document reads.