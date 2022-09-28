All those subject to mobilization to be served call-up notices upon entering North Ossetia

VLADIKAVKAZ, September 28. /TASS/. Call-up notices will be served to all Russian citizens entering North Ossetia who are subject to the partial mobilization, North Ossetia Head Sergey Menyailo wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Additionally, at entries to the republic and at the Verkhny Lars border checkpoint mobile field groups were formed to inspect those entering the republic. If a citizen is subject to the mobilization, in accordance with the federal list he will be handed a call-up notice immediately. Now this will also concern those citizens who are registered with military authorities not only in North Ossetia but in other regions of the country as well," he wrote.