Zaporozhye Region after joining Russia to adapt for up to five years — official

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Region after it joins Russia will have a transition period of one to five years, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the region’s military-civilian administration, said on Tuesday.

"We are waiting for a decision: There will be a signing of documents. Then we join the Russian Federation as a region in accordance with all legal norms, but then there will be a transition period of about a year, maybe three, maybe five," he said on Rossiya 24 television. "That’s a transition period, where there will be phases of adaptation of the cadastral land system, the property registration system, taxation legislation."

According to Balitsky, it will take no more than three years to complete all the procedures related to Zaporozhye Region’s acceptance into the Russian Federation, but officials hope to do everything within a year.

"In that case, everything that is necessary will be completed, in my opinion, within a year, maybe two or three. The joining may be in phases," he said.