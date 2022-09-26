Counter-terrorist operation regime may be needed to counter Kiev terror attacks — lawmaker

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. A counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime may be required in the new regions of Russia in order to counter Kiev terror attacks, says chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Security Anatoly Vyborny.

"A counter-terrorist operation regime may be required in the new regions of Russia in order to counter terror attacks from the Kiev authorities and the Ukrainian armed forces. A similar regime was introduced in the Republic of Chechnya and it ended with total cleanup of this region from terrorist groups," he said.

Vyborny noted that the decision to initiate a CTO is being made by the chief federal security executive, while the decision to carry out a special military operation is being made by the President.

Earlier, head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said that the special military operation in Ukraine will effectively become a counter-terrorist one once Donbass republics and Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions join Russia.