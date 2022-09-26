Voter turnout at referendum in Zaporozhye region exceeds 66% — election commission

но вMELITOPOL, September 26. /TASS/. The voter turnout at the referendum in the Zaporozhye Region on joining Russia has reached 66.43% after four days of voting, Galina Katyushchenko, chairperson of the regional election commission, said on Monday.

"According to the data from the polling stations, the voter turnout during four days of the vote hit 66.43%, including the votes cast abroad," Katyushchenko said.

She also said that as many as 4,749 people cast their votes at polling stations outside the Zaporozhye region on Monday. "In all, a total of 36,558 people voted abroad over the four days," she added.

According to Katyushchenko, no violations have been reported to the election commission over the four days of voting.

"Threats to members of elections commissions have been reported. They were reported even during the preparations for the referendum. All such cases have been documented. Measures were taken by law enforcement agencies," she added.