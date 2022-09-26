Russia sees US’ attempts to mobilize its satellites to more severe actions — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Moscow is aware of Washington’s attempts to "mobilize its satellites" to a more severe and aggressive standoff with Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Channel One on Monday.

"We see their (the US’ - TASS) attempts to mobilize their satellites, their vassals, to an even more aggressive, severe standoff with Russia. The recent High-Level Week in New York within the framework of a regular session of [the United Nations] General Assembly has quite definitely demonstrated this," he said.

The senior diplomat noted that US’ claims of Russia’s isolation "are lies, this is false." "One half of the world population-wise or dozens of states counting the number of subjects of international law, support us or approach our course with understanding," he added. However, the diplomat stressed that this does not alter US policy with regard to Russia in any way, and its aggressiveness is only growing.