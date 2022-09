UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance’s next ‘line of defense’ will be the South China Sea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Saturday after taking part in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"They have announced that now NATO as a defensive alliance is responsible for security of the Indo-Pacific Region, as they put it. NATO’s next ‘line of defense’ will be the South China Sea, I have no doubt about this," Lavrov said.