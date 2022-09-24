Japan’s policy does not differ from US and NATO line — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. Japan pursues the policy absolutely identical to that of the United States and NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference on Saturday after participating in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Of the 15 members of the Security Council, six are from the Western group. Next year, there will be seven, since there appears Japan, whose policy, as you know, does not differ one bit from the line of the United States and NATO," the Russian top diplomat said.