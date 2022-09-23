Several thousand people cast their ballots in Kherson — official

KHERSON, September 23. /TASS/. The Kherson Region’s election commission has recorded high voter turnout in the referendum on the region’s joining Russia, as several thousand people had cast their ballots in Kherson by 14.00 Moscow time, Marina Zakharova, chairwoman of the election commission, told reporters on Friday.

"As of 14.00 Moscow time, we had information that several thousand people had voted in Kherson. We view this as a very positive moment. Today is the first day, and as a result, we are expecting a large number of citizens [who will vote in the referendum]," Zakharova said.

According to the chairwoman of the election commission, the polling station commissions will arrange door-to-door voting and voting in public places where voters will find it comfortable to come.

The leadership of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as well as the liberated Kherson and Zaporozhye regions announced a decision on Tuesday to hold referendums on joining Russia. All four regions will hold the vote from September 23-27.