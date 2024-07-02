One killed, one wounded during Ukrainian attack in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, July 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the village of Gornostaevka in the Kherson Region using mortars, wounding one man and killing his wife, regional government chairman Andrey Alekseenko said.

"Just two hours ago, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a mortar attack on the village of Gornostaevka. A mine exploded near an old car belonging to a retired couple who were driving along Osennaya street. A 75-year-old woman and her husband were seriously injured. Although the shelling continued, ambulance workers did everything they could to save their lives. Unfortunately, the woman died almost immediately. Her husband miraculously survived," Alekseenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that the couple chose to stay in Gornostaevka despite daily attacks on the village. "No matter how hard the Ukrainian nationalists try to intimidate people, paralyze the work of operational services in the frontline zone, they will not succeed. Ambulance and repair teams from the city continue to work, to treat and restore the destroyed. We will definitely help this family," the head of the regional government emphasized.