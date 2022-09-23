Observers from France, US arrived in Kherson Region for accession referendum — official

KHERSON, September 23. /TASS/. Observers from France and the US arrived in the Kherson Region Friday to monitor the referendum on accession to Russia, regional election commission chairwoman Marina Zakharova told reporters.

"Foreign observers have already arrived; these are representatives of two states - France and the US. They expressed their wish to go to remote parts of the Kherson Region. We’ve provided them with such opportunity," Zakharova said.

According to Zakharova, the foreign observers currently work with members of district electoral commissions and the voters.

Authorities of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and administrations of Zaporozhye and Kherson Region decided to hold referendum on accession to Russia as regions of the Russian Federation. The vote in these entities will take place between September 23 and 27.