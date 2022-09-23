Ukraine shelling Kherson to block residents from taking part in referendum — chief doctor

KHERSON, September 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have been shelling Kherson to prevent residents of the Kherson Region from expressing their wishes at the referendum to join Russia, the region’s health minister, Vadim Ilmiyev, said on Friday.

"Ukrainians have been shelling Kherson to retaliate against people who want to cast their vote," he said.

Regional healthcare workers will continue to provide medical assistance to locals during the time of the referendum, Ilmiyev assured.

Earlier on Friday, the Kherson Region began its vote on joining Russia. Voting will last until Tuesday. Similar referendums are currently underway in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the Zaporozhye Region. Polling stations at the referendum have also been set up across Russia.