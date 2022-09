UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. The entire Western military machine stands against Russian Armed Forces and DPR and LPR militias, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, speaking at the UN Security Council ministerial meeting on Ukraine Thursday.

"We have no illusions that Russian Armed Forces and DPR and LPR militias face not only the neo-Nazi forces of the Kiev regime, but the entire military machine of the collective West," he said.