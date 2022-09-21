Lavrov says NATO weapons used to kill civilians on Russian soil

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. NATO weapons are used to kill civilians on Russian territory bordering Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Newsweek magazine on Wednesday.

"Today, Western states funnel weapons and military hardware into the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, and train Ukraine's armed forces. NATO and US arms are used to fire at Russian territory bordering Ukraine, killing civilians there. The Pentagon does not hide the fact of passing on to Kiev intelligence and target designations for strikes. We record the presence of American mercenaries and advisers "in the battlefield." The United States, in fact, is teetering on the brink of turning into a party to conflict," the minister said in an interview.