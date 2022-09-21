Lavrov to meet with IAEA chief, China’s counterpart, CAR president Wed — delegation

UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold meetings on Wednesday within the framework of the UN General Assembly session with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Central African Republic’s President Faustin-Archange Touadera, the Russian delegation told the media.

Also, there are plans for a meeting of the CSTO Foreign Ministers, and meetings with the head of the ICRC Peter Maurer, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco Franca, and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

Lavrov arrived in New York on Wednesday for the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. His plane covered the distance from Moscow to the United States along the northern route, flying around unfriendly countries in 12 hours.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Lavrov was scheduled to speak at a meeting of the General Assembly and hold about 20 bilateral meetings in New York.