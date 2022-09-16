Russia sad about victims of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict - Putin

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia regrets that the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has claimed numerous human lives, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a news conference after his visit to Uzbekistan on Friday.

"Indeed, we regret it. And, naturally, we are sad about the victims it entailed," he said.

Putin stressed that the current conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been localized to a greater extent thanks to Russia’s influence and assistance. "I hope it will be this way in the future," he added.

When asked a bout possible attempts by other countries "to influence the situation in Karabakh" while Moscow is focused on the special operation in Ukraine, the Russian leader recalled that the current escalation has nothing to do with this disputable region as it flared up at a different section of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. Moreover, in his words, Russia is strong enough to influence colleagues to maintain peace.

The Armenian defense ministry said in the small hours on Tuesday that several settlements had come under shelling by Azerbaijani troops. Meanwhile, Baku said it was a response to Yerevan’s provocations. Later, Azerbaijan said that a ceasefire agreement had been reached but Armenia says artillery shelling continues.

The Armenian Security Council held an extraordinary session and decided to seek assistance from Russia to trigger provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the United Nations Security Council. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday that as many as 105 Armenian soldiers had been killed as a result of Azerbaijan’s actions.